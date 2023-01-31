Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Economic Survey 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2022-23 in the Parliament. Read More
Global growth remains weak, but it may be at a turning point. The IMF has slightly increased its 2022 and 2023 growth forecasts. Global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 then rebound to 3.1% in 2024, it said.
In previous years, different colours were used for the cover of the Survey to represent the government’s focus areas for the upcoming year: lavender for the synthesis between the old and new (Economic Survey for 2019-20), sky blue for ‘blue sky thinking’ about the appropriate economic model for India (Economic Survey for 2018-19), and pink to highlight the importance of gender issues to the economy (Economic Survey for 2017-18), among others.
Any guesses what colour will be the cover of the Economic Survey for 2022-23?
The survey typically gives us a thorough snapshot of the economy, it also builds on a theme –one of the most notable themes that was explained in great detail in document in 2016 was the JAM trinity –the digital payments revolution that has transformed how Indians transact. JAM stands for Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile. The survey of 2021-22 emphasised on ‘agility’ and the ‘barbell strategy’ that the government deployed during the pandemic – i.e creating flexibility in the economy through deregulation and reforms. A combination of safety nets for the vulnerable and real time information based policy Interventions.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources told ANI that the party will boycott the President’s Address today. “The party’s MPs will stay out of the Parliament House at the time of the address," they said.
The survey had projected that growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage; robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending.
According to the survey, the year was well poised for pick up in private investment. The survey had projected India’s GDP to grow in real terms by 8.0-8.5% -this estimate was pegged on the assumptions that there wont be a pandemic-related economic disruption, a normal monsoon and oil prices will be in the range of $70-75/bbl.
The Economic Survey is the government’s review of how the economy fared in the past year.
Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a press conference to give details about the economic survey, after Sitharaman tables it in the House. The Economic Survey is the government’s review of how the economy fared in the past year.
The Economic Survey 2023 will likely take note of above-target inflation in India, estimated by the central bank at 6.8% in 2022/23, according to Reuters. However, the document is likely to argue that the pace of price increases is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment.
The economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth for FY 2023-24 at, a source told Reuters.
India’s annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the source said requesting anonymity. This would be the slowest growth in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.
The economic survey will be tabled on Tuesday after the President’s address at 11am.
The Budget session will start with a joint address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu followed by the table of the Economic Survey by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, a day before the Union Budget will be presented.
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence at 11 AM on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session. After the address, the pre-budget Economic Survey will be tabled by FM Sitharaman with projections for economic growth for FY22, FY23. It will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor of India (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran to the public during a press conference later that day.
The Economic Survey of India broadly covers the state of the Indian economy, fiscal developments and monetary management and external sectors. The economic health of India is not just keenly observed by Indians within the country, but across the globe as India is one of the largest economies of the world.
The Survey not only lays the premise for the required key policy decisions but also assesses the impact of the previous decisions through detailed statistical data of various sectors of the economy.
Notably, India is aspiring to become a $5 trillion GDP economy by 2024-25.
The Economic Survey in 2019 laid down the strategic blueprint for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The theme of the Survey was about enabling a ‘shifting of gears’ to sustained economic growth for the objective of a $5 trillion economy.
Moreover, India will also see Budget 2023 to be presented tomorrow, February 1, by FM Sitharaman.
This year, the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from January 31 and it will end on April 6.
The 2021-22 Economic Survey had shifted from the two-volume format to a single volume plus a separate volume for statistical tables.
The survey had stated India’s external sector is resilient to face any unwinding of the global liquidity arising out of the likelihood of faster normalisation of monetary policy by systemically important central banks, including the Fed, in response to elevated inflationary pressures.
Even as the Survey will underline the state of India’s economy, Budget 2023 expectations from various sectors of the economy have raised the eagerness of common people and corporates alike.
The Survey can be downloaded from ‘www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey‘ after its presentation in Parliament.
Read all the Latest Business News here