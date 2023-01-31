It is one of the key documents of the government, which is tabled before the Parliament to apprise the nation about the state of the Indian economy.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence at 11 AM on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session. After the address, the pre-budget Economic Survey will be tabled by FM Sitharaman with projections for economic growth for FY22, FY23. It will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor of India (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran to the public during a press conference later that day.

The Economic Survey of India broadly covers the state of the Indian economy, fiscal developments and monetary management and external sectors. The economic health of India is not just keenly observed by Indians within the country, but across the globe as India is one of the largest economies of the world.

The Survey not only lays the premise for the required key policy decisions but also assesses the impact of the previous decisions through detailed statistical data of various sectors of the economy.

Notably, India is aspiring to become a $5 trillion GDP economy by 2024-25.

The Economic Survey in 2019 laid down the strategic blueprint for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The theme of the Survey was about enabling a ‘shifting of gears’ to sustained economic growth for the objective of a $5 trillion economy.

Moreover, India will also see Budget 2023 to be presented tomorrow, February 1, by FM Sitharaman.

This year, the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from January 31 and it will end on April 6.

The 2021-22 Economic Survey had shifted from the two-volume format to a single volume plus a separate volume for statistical tables.

The survey had stated India’s external sector is resilient to face any unwinding of the global liquidity arising out of the likelihood of faster normalisation of monetary policy by systemically important central banks, including the Fed, in response to elevated inflationary pressures.

Even as the Survey will underline the state of India’s economy, Budget 2023 expectations from various sectors of the economy have raised the eagerness of common people and corporates alike.

The Survey can be downloaded from ‘www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey‘ after its presentation in Parliament.

