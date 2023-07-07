Is Your Education Loan Application On Track? Important Factors To Remember

Education loan bridges the financial gap and allow students to pursue their dreams of higher studies. These loans have special terms and restrictions that borrowers must strictly follow. The loan amount, repayment duration, interest rate, and eligibility requirements might differ based on the lender and lending plan.

Some education loans may demand collateral or a guarantor, while others may be available without it. Taking an education loan is a serious financial decision, and it is critical to be well-informed before moving forward.

Also Read: Study-Abroad Aspirants Unaware Of Education Loan Process; US Most Popular For Studies: Report

Advertisement

Here are a few things you should think about and double-check before taking an education loan:

Eligibility Criteria: For education loans, different banks and financial organisations have different eligibility conditions. Some banks exclusively provide loans for students studying abroad, while others provide loans for both domestic and international studies. It is advisable to always check and see if you meet the requirement for age, academic background, course of study, and institution of attendance.

Documentation Required: Get acquainted with the paperwork required for the loan application. Prepare the necessary documents, including address proof, income documents, identity proof, academic records, and acceptance letter from the institution. The loan application procedure will proceed faster if all the required documents are ready.

Also Read: Smart Strategies For Repaying Student Loans End Easing Financial Burden

Loan Amount: Carefully determine the amount of loan you need for your education because different banks have different maximum loan amounts available. When calculating the total loan amount, keep in mind your tuition fee, living expenses, study materials, and any associated charges.

Repayment Options: Learn about the various repayment alternatives. Some banks provide a moratorium period during which no payments are required. You will have a grace period after finishing your education before you begin repaying the loan. Determine the payback period and instalment amount so that you can arrange your money.