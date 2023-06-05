Elderly Woman Duped Of Rs 1 Lakh After Scamsters Pose As Bank Representatives

The rate of cyber crimes remains persistently high, with new cases involving online fraud and theft. Scammers are continuously devising innovative methods to deceive individuals and gain unauthorised access to their personal information, such as one-time passwords (OTPs), bank details, or remote control of their smartphones.

Cyber fraudsters are reaching out to individuals, coercing them to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details. They manipulate their targets into installing the AnyDesk application, making it easy for them to remotely control the victim’s electronic device. It is then used to carry out fraudulent money withdrawals.

In a recently reported case, an elderly woman has been allegedly duped for Rs 1 lakh in the name of a KYC update. Online fraudsters deceived the woman by posing as a bank representative. They exploited AnyDesk to obtain both screen access and the One-Time Password (OTP). As a result, the woman was duped for one lakh rupees from her bank account.

Initially, the woman received a text message on her mobile phone, urging her to update her KYC information. The message also included a warning that her account would be blocked if she failed to open the provided link. Due to recently issuing checks, the woman believed the message to be legitimate and clicked on the link.

Shortly after, she received a phone call from the fraudster, who falsely identified himself as a bank representative. The fraudster managed to establish trust and offered assistance in completing her KYC process. Soon, the criminal requested access to AnyDesk, the application on the woman’s phone, and gained control over it.

In the course of their conversation, the scamster also managed to obtain the OTP from the woman. This prolonged process, lasting approximately 15-20 minutes, left the woman exhausted, and she eventually fell asleep. To her dismay, the next day she discovered that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from her bank.

How you can prevent such fraud cases?

It is crucial to refrain from sharing any account information such as account number, login ID, password, PIN, UPI-PIN, OTP, or debit card/credit card details.

Avoid responding to offers that promise expedited or updated KYC procedures.

Take measures to safeguard your cards and establish a daily transaction limit.

Avoid sharing your email password linked to your bank or e-wallet account.

If you receive an OTP indicating an unauthorised debit transaction on your account, it is essential to immediately inform your bank or e-wallet provider.