Elon Musk's Wealth Slumps $18.4 Billion To $238.4 Billion As Tesla Shares Decline

Elon Musk has seen a significant fall in his net worth in the past one day after Tesla’s shares witnessed the worst decline in three months on Thursday. The net worth of the world’s richest man currently stands at $238.4 billion.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Elon Musk’s net worth declined significantly by $18.4 billion or 7.16 per cent to $238.4 billion on Thursday. The wealth of LV’s Bernard Arnault & Family, on the other hand, rose by $952 million to $235.2 billion.