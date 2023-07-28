Emergency Fund To Paying Off Loans, Things To Consider Before Early Retirement

People are drawn to the concept of early retirement these days and want to be free from the traditional 9-5 job. Putting a full stop to work at a younger age and living a life of travelling, fulfilling personal goals and doing leisure activities is something everyone desires. In all of this, early retirement requires long-term financial independence, which includes proper financial management, careful planning and a set strategy to live life comfortably. There are many points that a person should keep in mind and have clarity about before retirement.

Assess the current financial situation

Determining net worth, assets, savings, investments, liabilities and debts is very crucial, as it will help in knowing exactly where a person stands and what steps need to be taken in case of any fulfilment that needs to be done before retirement. The current financial situation helps in analysing all the aspects that need to be managed after retirement.

Prepare a retirement budget

A proper retirement budget is crucial in retirement planning. Estimating expected expenses, which include housing, transportation, healthcare and other recreational activities, one should always be prepared for unforeseen situations, considering inflation or situations like lockdown in COVID-19. To live the desired lifestyle, a well-defined budget is a must to live life smoothly without any problems. A proper amount should be dedicated to every segment of one’s daily life, including travel, leisure activities and others. It should be done in such a way that one could enjoy it freely without any tension about the future.

Create an emergency fund

An emergency fund for a well-defined period should be reserved in case of any unforeseen situation. Expenses on medical bills and loss of emergency funds can disturb the plan as they can be calculated only to an extent. It is never exact, so saving a substantial amount as an emergency fund is favoured in every scenario as one can easily manage it without affecting daily requirements.