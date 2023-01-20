Home » Business » EPF Subscribers Can Now Access E-Passbook As Website Working Fine

EPF Subscribers Can Now Access E-Passbook As Website Working Fine

The passbook service had come to a halt even on the UMANG mobile app, the government's digital initiative to access various government-based services

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

It is easier to access the passbook through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.
It is easier to access the passbook through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.

EPFO members can now finally access their online EPF passbook, after a gap of over a week. As the website was not working properly, access to the online passbook facility was disabled sometime early in January 2023 due to technical glitches, as per the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

On January 12, EPF subscribers complained that the passbook facility was not working, and showing an error — ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’ — when they tried to access their passbook.

The passbook service had come to a halt even on the UMANG mobile app, the government’s digital initiative to access various government-based services.

Advertisement

EPFO passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

RELATED NEWS

Here’s How You Can Access E-Passbook

1) Visit the member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/) and e-passbook portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in)

2) Enter UAN and password, along with captcha.

According to the EPFO website, passbook will be available after 6 Hours of registration at Unified Member Portal. The passbook will have the entries which has been reconciled at the EPFO field offices.

Passbook facility not be available for the Exempted Establishments Members / Settled Members / InOperative Members.

Through UMANG Mobile App

It is easier to access the statement through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 12:29 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 12:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+62PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mallika Sherawat Makes Jaws Drop With Her Pool Pictures In Orange Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks