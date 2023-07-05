Register EPFO Grievances In Just 4 Simple Steps, Check Details Here

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. It is responsible for administering a contributory provident fund, pension scheme and an insurance scheme for the workforce engaged in the organised sector in India.

If you are an employee in the organised sector in India, you are eligible to join the EPFO scheme. As a member of EPFO, one joins EPF Scheme 1952 which is an investment instrument guaranteeing considerable corpus at the time of retirement. Contribution to this scheme is made by you and also by your employer.

You also become a member of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and become eligible for receiving pension in your old age. In addition, you automatically become a member of the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976 wherein insurance in the form of an amount linked to your PF balance is made available in the unfortunate event of death while in service.

What is grievance in EPFO?

In case any member has a complaint /grievance , they can raise the issues to EPFO for which there are multiple means available.

The member can file a grievance in EPFiGMS (https://epfigms.gov.in/). The filing is done through a simple mobile OTP based method and once a grievance is registered, a registration number is generated which can be used for tracking the status of resolution of the grievance.

How can you make EPFO complaint online?

The system allows for escalating the grievance to the next higher authority if the the member is dissatisfied with the response.

According to EPFO, strict timelines are prescribed for resolution of the grievance.

In addition to EPFiGMs, grievance can also be registered at CPGRAMS which is a Government of India initiative.