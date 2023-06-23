Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » EPFO Higher Pension Deadline Ending June 26; Check Details

EPFO Higher Pension Deadline Ending June 26; Check Details

The Supreme Court had in November 2022 upheld the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, of August 22, 2014, had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month.
The Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, of August 22, 2014, had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month.

The deadline to choose a higher EPFO pension is ending on June 26. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023, after the Supreme Court earlier in November 2022 asked the government to give subscribers four months for opting for a higher pension.

The Supreme Court had in November 2022 upheld the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014. The Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, of August 22, 2014, had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of the actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

The judgment offered a one-time relief to employees who were members of the pension scheme as on September 1, 2014, and had been making a higher contribution i.e., contribution on their actual salary if it was higher than Rs 15,000 per month. These employees are now required to give a joint declaration, along with their employer, to the EPFO in order to continue making contributions on the higher amount.

Advertisement

The wage ceiling of Rs 6,500 per month as provided in the employees’ pension scheme was revised in 2014 to Rs 15,000 per month, to provide a wide coverage to formal sector employees who were not the part of the scheme earlier and also to help employees after their retirement.

Earlier, there was a lack of clarity about how this additional higher contribution for exercising the option would be worked out and paid.

The members were also not aware whether they would be given the option to withdraw from the higher pension scheme in case the additional payout is exorbitant.

An EPFO circular has clarified that the additional outgo would be worked out by field officers and a cumulative amount along with the interest will be intimated to the subscribers who opt for higher pension.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • It stated that “Pensioners/members may be given up to 3 months to deposit and to give consent for diversion of these dues (in prescribed format)." The field officers will intimate to pensioners or members about the additional dues needed to be paid for opting for a higher pension.

    Earlier this month, the labour ministry also clarified that additional contribution of 1.16 per cent of basic wages for subscribers opting for higher pension will be managed from employers’ contributions to social security schemes run by EPFO.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 23, 2023, 16:05 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 16:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App