EPFO Higher Pension: When And How Can You Delete Application, Correct Errors Online?

EPFO Higher Pension: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation recently said that a delete button has been provided on the EPFO portal to the employees to delete the application for validation of option/joint option so that if they so desire, they may file afresh after correcting errors.

The announcement came after EPFO received many representations from pensioners and members with requests to provide an online facility to correct errors in their applications for validation.

Latest Update

This functionality is available provided the employer has not acted upon the application.

To facilitate this process, an online facility has been made available.

In the online functionality, a button for ‘Delete Application’ has been provided to the employees. The employee after deleting the application can, thereafter, if they desire, file a fresh application for validation of option/joint option with correct details uploads.

However, this button can be used only if the employer has not acted on the application for validation of option/joint option submitted by the employee.

If the employer has already acted on the application, the employee won’t be able to use the ‘Delete’ button. However, even in such cases, employees will be provided an opportunity to rectify the errors after the scrutiny of application for validation of option/joint option by the field offices.

EPFO Higher Pension Last Date

Recently, EPFO has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26, 2023.

This was done in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications.

More than 12 lakh applications have been received till date.

Earlier, the online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.

In the meantime, many representations have been received from various quarters seeking extension of time.

The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them.

