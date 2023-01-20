Home » Business » EPFO Launches Online Services For Pensioners; Know All About It

EPFO Launches Online Services For Pensioners; Know All About It

EPFO members can use its portal or the Umang app to access its services online

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 10:51 IST

Let us take a look at the online services being provided.
The launch of various online services has been announced by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Twitter. Pensioners will particularly profit from EPFO’s latest initiative. Thousands of pensioners in the country are connected with EPFO. Senior persons had to go through the inconvenience of visiting offices earlier. They can access this facility while sitting at home now because the majority of services are now offered online. Let us take a look at the online services being provided.

Now, EPFO members can use its portal or the Umang app to access its services online. This includes submitting digital life certificates from the comfort of your home via mobile apps, examining pension passbooks, downloading pension payment orders (PPOs) through Digi-Locker, and making pension claims online.

To promote mobile governance in India, the National e-Governance Division and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology jointly developed the UMANG app. The UMANG app makes it simple for residents to access national and local government agencies as well as other services. Now, a variety of services are accessible via this single platform. On your Android phone, you may get this app from the Google Play Store.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is responsible for overseeing the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), an employee retirement programme. In the EPF programme, both the employee and their employer make equal monthly contributions. 12 percent of the basic pay and dearness allowance make up this sum. The Employees’ Pension Scheme receives 8.33% of the company’s contribution concurrently (EPS).

first published: January 20, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 10:51 IST
