EPFO Services On DigiLocker: Know How To Get UAN, Pension Certificate Online

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India programme of Government of India. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet. DigiLocker is a cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

Services such as PAN Verification Record, Covid Vaccine Certificate, Class X Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet, Driving License and many more are available on the platform.

How To Create an Account On DigiLocker?

Users can create an account on DigiLocker by providing their Aadhaar card number, and they can then access various government-issued documents and certificates. The platform also allows users to upload and store their own documents.

Users can download the DigiLocker mobile app from the Google Play Store or visit website https://digilocker.gov.in

Step 1: Download DigiLocker mobile app (by NeGD, MeitY) on Android or iOS

Step 2: Enter mobile number and enter OTP received to verify

Step 3: Enter username and password to create an account

Step 4: You will be prompted to link your Aadhaar number.

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number there and click “Continue"

Enter OTP received and click “Continue" again

Step 5: After successful account creation, the application will show the ‘Dashboard’ page

How To Use EPFO Services On DigiLocker?

Pension Payment Order, UAN and Scheme Certificate are provided by EPFO and they can be downloaded in a citizen’s DigiLocker account.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is a statutory body established by the government to administer and regulate the provident fund, pension, and insurance schemes for employees in India. The EPFO is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

Steps To Download Pension Certificate:

- The DigiLocker app will ask your name, date of birth and the PPO number

- Users with Aadhaar number will be able to access EPFO Issued PPO document through DigiLocker

- Ensure that your current mobile number is registered with an Aadhaar number. This will be used to complete eKYC OTP

Steps To Download Scheme Certificate: The DigiLocker app will ask your name and scheme certificate number

How Can You Download UAN In DigiLocker?

Steps To Download UAN Card: Once logged-in, the DigiLocker app will ask your name, DoB and UAN number. After entering the details you will see your card visible in the app.

