Changed Job? Do You Need To Activate UAN Again? Check Here

UAN Activation: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) assigns a Universal Account Number (UAN) to every employee who contributes to the EPF. The UAN is a 12-digit unique number that is linked to the employee’s EPF account. The UAN number is portable, which means that it can be transferred from one employer to another. This makes it easier for employees to track their EPF contributions and claim benefits. The UAN number allows employees to access their EPF account online through the EPFO’s website. This allows employees to check their balance, view their passbook, and file claims online.

If you are an employee who contributes to the EPF, it is important to know your UAN number. You can find your UAN number on your salary slip, by logging into the EPFO’s website, or by contacting your employer.

Advertisement

Also Read: EPFO Nomination Pending? Use This Online Guide To Add Details Easily

Every member is allotted a single permanent Universal Account Number (UAN) which can be used for availing benefits during their lifetime service.

Members should activate their UAN with Mobile Number and seeding the mandatory KYCs i.e., Aadhaar, Personal Bank Account Number and PAN with respective UAN.

What is a Universal Account Number (UAN)?

UAN is a 12-digit number provided to each member of EPFO. The UAN acts as an umbrella for the multiple Member IDs allotted to an individual. This number acts as a pivot to link multiple Member Identification Numbers (Member Id) allotted to a single member under a single Universal Account Number. UAN duly seeded with KYC detail. This enables the member to avail various online services directly without the need for any intermediation by the employer.

How can the employer generate UAN for newly joined employees not having UAN?

Advertisement

The employer has to login to EPF employer portal using the User ID and password and follow the below given steps:

Go to “Member" section.

Click on the “Register Individual". Check the previous employment as “NO".

Enter the employee’s details and KYC details such as PAN, Aadhaar, Bank details, etc.

Approve all details in the “Approval" section.

A new UAN is generated by EPFO and the employer can link the PF account with the UAN of the employee.

How can an employee generate UAN on its own?

An employee can generate UAN by visiting the unified member portal and clicking on “Direct UAN Allotment by Employees".

A valid Aadhaar number with registered mobile is prerequisite to avail this facility. Employees have to provide employment details to obtain UAN.

How can a member know UAN?

Visit the unified member portal.

Enter mobile number as per EPFO records.

Click on the “Get Authorization Pin" option.

A Pin will be sent to your mobile number registered with EPFO and enter the Pin.

Enter the details such as name, Date of Birth as per EPFO records and select any

one of Aadhaar, PAN, Member Id and furnish the details then click “Show my UAN".

Advertisement

You have changed job. Should you activate UAN again?

UAN has to be activated only once. You do not have to re-activate it every time you switch jobs.

Can you activate UAN through SMS or mobile app?