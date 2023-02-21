Equities Slip For 3rd Day In A Row; Sensex Down 18.82 Points, Nifty Below 17,830; Rupee Falls 9 Paise

The domestic equities market on Tuesday has witnessed a fall for the third consecutive session. The BSE Sensex slipped marginally by 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to 60,672.72, while the NSE Nifty dropped by 17.9 points or 0.10 per cent to 17,826.70 points. The rupee has weakened by 9 paise to close at 82.82 (provisional) against the dollar.

The Sensex on Tuesday opened higher by about 80 points at 60,770.34, compared with the previous close of 60,691.54. During the day, the BSE benchmark index touched a high of 60,976.59 and a low of 60,583.72, before finally closing about 18.82 per cent down at 60,672.72.

Among the top gainers were NTPC, which rose 3.22 per cent, followed by PowerGrid (0.93 per cent), Reliance Industries (0.79 per cent), Tata Steel (0.76 per cent), and HDFC (0.48 per cent). The top laggards were Tata Motors (down 1.42 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma (-1.4 per cent), UltraTech Cement (-1.12 per cent), TCS (-1.05 per cent), and Wipro (-1.03 per cent).

Vinod Nair, head of (research) at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Despite opening gains, negative cues from global peers cast a shadow over investor sentiments. Underpinned by inflationary concerns, the market is keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released tomorrow, for hints on further monetary policy tightening. Risk appetite was further hammered by FIIs turning net sellers and fear of El Niño."

The rupee on Tuesday also weakened 9 paise to close at 82.82 (provisional) against the dollar.

