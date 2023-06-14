Gig Delivery Riders Using Electric Scooters Save 30% Petrol Cost, Says Report

In a recent survey conducted by Borzo, a global intra-city delivery service, insights were gathered from 6,000 delivery riders regarding the adoption and perception of electric vehicle (EV) scooters for performing deliveries. The results shared indicate a significant shift towards embracing EVs as the preferred choice for last-mile deliveries.

According to the survey, there is a growing trend of popularity of Electric Vehicle 2 Wheelers amongst Gig delivery workers especially in the last-mile delivery sector. With a majority of delivery riders already adopting or expressing a willingness to adopt electric vehicle scooters for their delivery operations, it is evident that EVs are becoming the preferred choice for cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient delivery services, it said.

Key insights from the survey include:

Adoption of EVs: A remarkable 75.6% of respondents have already adopted an electric vehicle scooter for their delivery work, demonstrating a strong willingness to embrace sustainable transportation options.

Willingness to Adopt EVs in the Future: Even among those who have not yet adopted EVs, a substantial 70.5% expressed readiness to use an EV in the future for their delivery operations. This indicates a growing acceptance and recognition of the benefits associated with electric mobility.

Cost Savings: The survey revealed that a significant portion of respondents are experiencing substantial financial benefits from using electric vehicles for deliveries. Over 50% of participants reported saving more than 30% on petrol expenses each month, demonstrating the potential for long-term cost savings by transitioning to electric vehicles.

Advantages of EVs for Deliveries: Respondents identified several key advantages when using EVs for delivery work, with 77.4% highlighting savings on fuel or petrol costs. Other advantages mentioned include lower rent expenses, a quieter and smoother ride, and the availability of charging incentives or discounts.

Cost and Comfort Comparison: A majority of respondents, 72.8%, believe that electric vehicle scooters offer better cost-efficiency and comfort compared to petrol vehicles for delivery work in the city. This perception further strengthens the appeal of EVs as a viable option for last-mile delivery.

Preference for Electric Vehicles: Among the respondents, 59.8% expressed a preference for using electric vehicles for deliveries, while 40.2% still preferred petrol vehicles. The results indicate a growing inclination towards electric mobility solutions, but there are delivery partners who have adopted EVs and still prefer petrol vehicles as EVs still pose various operational challenges.