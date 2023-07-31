Ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar Reveals His Salary At The Bank

Rajnish Kumar, the former chairman of the State Bank Of India ( SBI), has recently revealed that his annual income at SBI was Rs 28 lakh, despite the bank’s balance sheet of Rs 50 lakh crore. Apart from the salary, there are numerous other benefits which the SBI chairman receives during his tenure. It ranges from expensive bungalows to various foreign trips. Rajnish Kumar has revealed the details of his annual salary and other benefits the bank provides, during his interaction with the Youtuber Raj Shamani. Rajnish appeared in one of the podcasts of Raj Shamani, which was aired a few days back on this Youtuber’s channel. They talked about the banking system, BharatPe controversy and other relevant topics. During his interaction, Rajnish Kumar told Raj Shamani that the balance sheet of SBI is Rs 50 lakh crore and the annual salary given to the chairman is unfair.

Talking about other employment benefits, he said that a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh is given to the chairman by the bank. Apart from the excellent benefits such as medical insurance, holidays, and foreign trips, the chairman is also provided with a luxurious bungalow at Malabar Hills in Mumbai. According to Rajnish Kumar, if someone pays rent for that mansion, then they will have to spend Rs 2 to 2.5 crore a month.