Factors.ai Secures $3.6 Million In Pre-Series-A Funding

Factors.ai, a B2B visitor intelligence, account analytics and revenue attribution platform, has successfully raised $3.6 million (about Rs 29.5 crore) in a Pre-Series-A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures, according to a statement.

Angel investors that participated in the funding round were Kris Rudeegraap (Sendoso), Deepak Anchala & Sanjay Kini (6Sense), Krish Mantripragada (Seismic), Arjun Pillai (Zoominfo), Vetri Vellore (Ally.io) and Sreedhar Peddineni (GTM Buddy).

The investors also included Khadim Batti (Whatfix), Naresh Kumar Agarwal (Traceable), Jen and Justin (Jjellyfish), Aseem Chandra (Immersa), Gurupandian (SaaS Labs), Kannan Surendran, and Sanjay Manchanda (Marketing Leader).

“In today’s dynamic business landscape, B2B teams are confronted with significant challenges when it comes to their go-to-market strategies. These teams often struggle with a lack of visibility into sales-ready accounts and the overall effectiveness of their initiatives," Factors.ai said in a statement.

It said alarming statistics underscore the magnitude of this problem: a mere 2 per cent of website visitors convert through form submissions, leaving a staggering 98 per cent of potential leads untapped.

Srikrishna Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of Factors.ai, said, “We are thrilled to secure $3.6 million in Pre-Series-A funding, marking a significant milestone for our company. Stellaris is a marquee SaaS investor and we are grateful to have gained their trust. This funding reaffirms our mission to revolutionize B2B go-to-market strategies and empower businesses to grow exceptionally."