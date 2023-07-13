Failure To Link PAN With Aadhar To Now Result In 20% TDS On Fixed Deposit, Know More

Currently, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are attracting significant interest from investors due to their bumper returns and safety compared to other investment options. Investing in FDs is straightforward, but it is crucial to familiarize oneself with the guidelines before making a decision. Here are a few key points to keep in mind:

Aadhaar-PAN Linkage: Ensure that your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN card. Failure to do so will render your PAN card invalid. Consequently, banks will not accept Form 15G/H for FDs, and you will be subject to a higher tax deduction at the source (TDS) rate of 20 percent instead of 10 percent. If you have not linked your Aadhaar with your PAN by June 30, your PAN card will be considered invalid and serve no purpose.

Reactivating PAN: To avoid additional tax implications, you must reactivate your PAN card. According to reports, the Income Tax Department requires a fine of Rs 1000 through the e-filing portal to reactivate a PAN card that has been dormant since June 30. However, note that reactivation takes 30 days, during which your PAN card remains inactive. After one month, your PAN card will be fully functional again.