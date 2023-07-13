Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
Failure To Link PAN With Aadhar To Now Result In 20% TDS On Fixed Deposit, Know More

Investing in FD is safe as it has the least risk compared to other schemes.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:30 IST

Currently, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are attracting significant interest from investors due to their bumper returns and safety compared to other investment options. Investing in FDs is straightforward, but it is crucial to familiarize oneself with the guidelines before making a decision. Here are a few key points to keep in mind:

Aadhaar-PAN Linkage: Ensure that your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN card. Failure to do so will render your PAN card invalid. Consequently, banks will not accept Form 15G/H for FDs, and you will be subject to a higher tax deduction at the source (TDS) rate of 20 percent instead of 10 percent. If you have not linked your Aadhaar with your PAN by June 30, your PAN card will be considered invalid and serve no purpose.

Reactivating PAN: To avoid additional tax implications, you must reactivate your PAN card. According to reports, the Income Tax Department requires a fine of Rs 1000 through the e-filing portal to reactivate a PAN card that has been dormant since June 30. However, note that reactivation takes 30 days, during which your PAN card remains inactive. After one month, your PAN card will be fully functional again.

    • It is important to note that for individuals who are not senior citizens, TDS is deducted on FD interest exceeding Rs 40,000, while for senior citizens, TDS is applicable after the interest exceeds Rs 50,000. Furthermore, TDS is deducted on the interest credited or added to your FD, not at the time of maturity. For instance, if you hold a 3-year FD, the bank will deduct TDS annually while paying the interest.

    These guidelines serve as essential reminders when considering FD investments. Ensuring your Aadhaar-PAN linkage and reactivating your PAN card are critical steps to avoid higher TDS rates and maintain tax compliance. Understanding the TDS deduction thresholds for different age groups is vital to manage your tax liabilities effectively. By staying informed and following these guidelines, investors can make informed decisions and maximize the benefits of FD investments

