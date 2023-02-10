Faridabad's Amenities, The Positive For Upgrading Region's Real Estate

The real estate sector has been the most vigorously developing segment of the Indian economy as a massive number of investors are inclining towards the sector. The major developments have been the regions emerging as realty hotspots. Realty hotspots are the areas hosting sound connectivity along with the availability of significant amenities that make it a region fit for investment.

Delhi, along with various regions of NCR, is the most sought-after realty destination in the country, witnessing considerable investment from both developers and buyers. Faridabad is one of the most well-connected real estate hotspots in NCR, with Neharpar being developed as the latest popular destination for both residential and commercial segments.

The city, Neharpar, is home to a number of multinational corporations, large-scale industries, and medium- and small-scale manufacturing facilities, which have fueled real estate growth, particularly in the residential segment. Sectors such as 81, 82, and 84, which are near Delhi and the main bypass route, have emerged as potential investment hotspots in Faridabad. The city’s real estate sector has gained a new vigour as a result of increased access to Faridabad via the Delhi Metro and a number of initiatives under the Faridabad Master Plan 2031. Despite the epidemic, Faridabad was the only city in the NCR, or even other big cities, to experience a 7 per cent growth in total new housing production in 2020, according to ANAROCK Research.

Many infrastructure upgrades, such as road widening and flyover building, are being done in the area, which will increase connectivity. The area’s popularity can also be attributed to its great connectivity to neighbouring regions. The FNG Expressway is 56 kilometres long, with 20 kilometres in the Noida-Greater Noida region and eight kilometres in Ghaziabad. Once operational, the motorway is expected to raise property values.

Then there is the 135-kilometre-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), which runs on the eastern side of Delhi and provides a significant incentive for residential and commercial growth in Faridabad. The extension of the Delhi Metro to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad has significantly improved communication with the capital. Other infrastructure initiatives, including the upgrading of Mathura Road, are expected to stimulate the Faridabad real estate market.

Faridabad’s Sectors 81, 82, and 84 are experiencing the most growth due to their proximity to Delhi. The improved metro connectivity has attracted a slew of purchasers, resulting in an increase in investment. Faridabad’s commercial real estate market is also thriving. At the same time, it has become a magnet for MNCs and start-up foundations looking for the next expansion base to recruit talent and skilled labour.

Faridabad and Greater Faridabad, also known as Neharpur, have demonstrated a cumulative and outstanding growth trajectory in residential and commercial real estate formats, as well as diversifying and accelerating real estate growth potential across different categories.

Faridabad features a number of small-scale industries that can help those looking for work. Furthermore, the city’s economy is growing on a daily basis as a result of the availability of the real estate sector and the establishment of various significant commercial and retail businesses. Along with buyer preference, the sale of projects in such areas is also dependent on the availability of favourable variables, particularly government guidelines that make the investment process smooth and beneficial for purchasers.

Haryana is one of the most convenient real estate investment destinations since it has various rules in place that make real estate developments affordable and accessible to buyers. Haryana has set a precedent for other states to follow in terms of housing policies. The state has implemented measures to make it easier to buy and sell projects, as well as established limits for the expansion of residential development.

Greater Faridabad is home to some of the city’s most prestigious educational institutions, including Modern DPS School and Shiv Nadar School. Apart from educational institutes, this location is home to Asia’s largest medical institute, Amrita Hospital, which has a capacity of over 2600 beds and 81 specialities and was inaugurated on August 28, 2022, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Omaxe World Street is the city’s largest shopping complex, including a food court, gaming area, sophisticated offices, and an appeal for major night-out bars.

(The author is senior vice-president of BPTP Group)

