Farzi Alert! Here's How To Spot A Fake Currency Note

Counterfeit currency is a menace that can have a lasting impact on the country’s economic condition. While current notes in use after the Demonetisation in 2016 feature a multi-layer of checks to avoid duplication, there’s still a possibility of fake notes landing up in your hand. Shahid Kapoor’s recent web series Farzi highlighted the issue of fake notes. However, unlike the series, the possibility of making a ‘super note’ that is accurately identical to real notes is slim. You need to be aware of certain checks that you can do and find out if the Rs 100, 500 or 2000 notes in your hand are real or not.

1. Look for the watermark: All Indian currency notes have a watermark that can be seen when held up to the light. The watermark is a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and can be seen on the left-hand side of the note.

2. Check the security thread: Indian currency notes have a security thread that runs vertically through the note. The thread is embedded in the paper and has the words RBI and the note’s denomination printed on it. The thread can be seen when held up to the light.

3. Examine the printing quality: The printing quality of genuine Indian currency notes is superior, with sharp and clear lines. Fake notes may have blurred lines or smudged ink.

4. Check for the see-through register: Indian currency notes have a see-through register, a small image of the note’s denomination printed on the front and back of the note that aligns perfectly when held up to the light.

5. Look for micro-lettering: Indian currency notes have micro-lettering, which is tiny writing that can be seen under a magnifying glass. The micro-lettering is clear and sharp on genuine notes but may be blurry or smudged on fake notes.

6. Check the feel of the paper: Genuine Indian currency notes are printed on high-quality paper that has a distinct feel to them. The paper is crisp and has a unique texture. Fake notes may feel smooth or slippery to the touch.

7. Verify the serial number: Every Indian currency note has a unique serial number printed on it. Check to ensure that the serial number is the same on both sides of the note and that it matches the serial number printed on the side panel.

To prevent the circulation of fake Indian currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes several measures, including the use of security features in genuine currency notes, regular inspection of banks and financial institutions, and public awareness campaigns.

If you come across a fake currency note, it is important to report it to the authorities immediately. Handling fake currency notes is a criminal offence in India, and those caught in possession of them can result in severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines. It is important to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to prevent the circulation of fake currency notes in the economy.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a currency note, it is best to take it to a bank or a currency exchange centre for verification.

