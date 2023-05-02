Trends :Stock To WatchPetrol PriceIncome Tax ReturnUS FedFD
FASTag: NHAI's Daily Collection Hits All-Time High Of Rs 193.15 Crore on April 29

FASTag: NHAI's Daily Collection Hits All-Time High Of Rs 193.15 Crore on April 29

Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said the daily toll collection through the FASTag system reached an all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day.

Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas, the NHAI  said in a statement.

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has also facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in 50+ cities across India, NHAI added.

NHAI also said it is actively working towards finalising the necessary requirements for implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India.

first published: May 02, 2023, 17:08 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 17:08 IST
