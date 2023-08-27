FDI Equity Inflows Decline 34% to $10.94 Billion in April-June 2023

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 per cent to $10.94 billion during April-June 2023-24, dragged by lower inflows in computer hardware and software, telecom, auto and pharma, according to government data. FDI inflows stood at $16.58 billion during April-June 2022-23. Inflows during January-March 2023 too had contracted 40.55 per cent to $9.28 billion.

Investments from overseas fell in April, May and June this fiscal to $5.1 billion, $2.67 billion and $3.16 billion, respectively as against $6.46 billion, $6.15 billion and $3.98 billion in the year-ago corresponding periods, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, contracted 21.4 per cent to $17.56 billion during the period under review as against $22.34 billion in April-June 2022.

During the quarter, FDI equity inflows decreased from major countries including Singapore, Mauritius, the US, UK, and UAE.

Investments dipped significantly from Cayman Islands and Cyprus to $75 million and $6 million during April-June 2023 as against $450 million and $605 million in the year-ago period.

However, inflows increased from the Netherlands, Japan and Germany.

Sector-wise, inflows contracted in computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunication, automobile, pharma and chemicals.

However, services, construction (infrastructure) activities, construction development and metallurgical industry registered growth in inflows.

State-wise, though Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $4.46 billion during the period, it was down as compared to $5.24 billion in April-June 2022.

Similarly, overseas inflows in Karnataka plunged to $1.46 billion in April-June 2023 as against $2.8 billion in the same period last year. Other states/ UTs where FDI dipped in the quarter include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana.

On the other hand, FDI in Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal reported growth during the quarter.