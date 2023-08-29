Amazon And Flipkart Festive Sale: How To Use Your Credit Card & Get Best Deals?

Online shopping platform Amazon and Flipkart are looking to attract buyers with exciting offers and deals ahead of Independence Day. Amazon’s much-awaited Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart’s Big Saving Days are live, luring customers with numerous cashback, discounts and exclusive deals. Apart from the regular offers, buyers can make more savings using select credit and debit cards for payments. To take the maximum benefits of these offers, shoppers should know how to use this opportunity to strategically use their credit cards.

1. Cashbacks often apply to specific product categories on various e-commerce platforms. Thus, it’s advisable to carefully review and select items that qualify for cashback before purchasing the product.

Advertisement

2. During the festival season, many brands collaborate with different banks to provide extra discounts in addition to the regular offers. If you own multiple credit cards, make sure to use the most appropriate one while shopping to maximize your savings.

3. It’s advisable to monitor the reward points. During the festive sale, you will have a chance to use these points for added advantages, which will reduce your credit burden. These points can sometimes be exchanged for cashback or enable you to access various offers by contributing to a partial payment.

4. Numerous credit card companies offer a no-cost EMIs option, this allows buyers to evenly split the product price during instalments without any additional interest charges. If you use such credit cards that have no cost EMI option, they can prove beneficial during this festive season.

5. Credit card reward points are appealing and opting for cards with higher reward offerings is wise. In the festive season, large purchases could help you accumulate more reward points, ensuring greater benefits for future use.

6. If you’re buying something for the first time from certain e-commerce platforms during this festival sale, you will have a chance to be rewarded with extra cashback. This additional benefit makes online shopping hassle-free and this often comes with free delivery options for nearly all products.