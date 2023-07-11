Filing Income Tax Return? Salaried Employees With Capital Gains Should Opt For ITR 2 Form

When it comes to filing income tax returns, salaried individuals usually have a straightforward process. However, if you have generated income from investments in the stock market or mutual funds, things can get a bit more complex. Income from such investments is known as capital gains, and it is subject to capital gains tax. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention and choose the correct income tax return (ITR) form.

According to tax expert Prashant Jain, salaried individuals who have capital gains must file their taxes using the ITR-2 form instead of the ITR-1 form. Unfortunately, many taxpayers end up using the wrong form, leading to inaccuracies in filing their taxes. Understanding how capital gains arise and how they are taxed is essential for accurate tax filing.

Advertisement

Capital gains refer to the profits obtained from selling assets such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, gold, silver, land, and property. The taxation of capital gains depends on the duration for which the asset is held. Selling an asset before a specific period results in a short-term capital gain, while selling it after that period leads to a long-term capital gain.

Short-Term Capital Gain:

For investments in individual stocks, mutual funds with over 65% equity allocation, government securities, bonds, and gold, a minimum holding period of 1 year is required. Selling these assets before the 1-year mark will incur a tax of 15.45% on the profits. The same tax rate applies to selling mutual funds before 1 year.

In the case of real estate, selling a property before holding it for 2 years results in a short-term capital gain tax. Similarly, selling a debt mutual fund before 3 years leads to taxable profits based on your tax slab.

Long-Term Capital Gain:

Advertisement

If the profits from selling equity shares after 1 year exceed Rs 1 lakh, they are subject to long-term capital gain tax. However, a deduction of up to Rs 1 lakh applies to such gains. Profits exceeding this threshold are taxed at a rate of 10% with an additional 4% cess. The same rules apply to equity mutual funds.