Financial Concerns Loom Large Over OpenAI's ChatGPT Despite Initial Success: Reports

In a groundbreaking launch last November, OpenAI’s ChatGPT captured the world’s attention as the fastest-growing app ever, disrupting various professional sectors with its versatile capabilities. From scheduling tasks to generating fake legal notices, the AI tool has consistently made headlines. However, recent reports by Analytics India Magazine have raised a red flag over the company’s financial prospects, suggesting that it might face bankruptcy by the end of next year.

Running just one of its AI services, ChatGPT, costs OpenAI a staggering $700,000 (approximately Rs 5.80 crore) per day. Despite the widespread usage, the AI Studio led by Sam Altman is grappling with financial challenges, burning through cash without turning a profit. Attempts to monetize GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 have fallen short of generating sufficient revenue to break even.

The decision by OpenAI to seek a trademark for GPT has raised concerns about the tool’s long-term viability, with predictions that users might eventually discontinue its usage. A noticeable decline in ChatGPT’s user base during June and July compared to May has also been highlighted in the report.

Recent similar web data underscores this trend, revealing a second consecutive drop in traffic. In July, the platform experienced a 9.6 per cent decrease in traffic, following a 9.7 per cent drop in June. The number of users dwindled by 12 per cent in July, falling from 1.7 billion users to 1.5 billion users.

Part of this decline has been attributed to API cannibalization, wherein various companies have discouraged employees from using the AI tool for work purposes. Instead, they have opted to integrate large language models (LLMs) into their workflows, with examples such as Meta’s Llama 2 in partnership with Microsoft, which offers commercial utility.