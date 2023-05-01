Trends :Stock MarketPetrol PriceEPFOIT Employee CountITR Filing
Home » Business » First Republic Bank Seized by Regulators, JPMorgan To Acquire

First Republic Bank Seized by Regulators, JPMorgan To Acquire

JPMorgan will “assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets” of First Republic, says the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation in a statement

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 14:02 IST

New Delhi, India

First Republic Bank had total assets of about $229 billion and total deposits of about $103.9 billion as of April 13, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)
First Republic Bank had total assets of about $229 billion and total deposits of about $103.9 billion as of April 13, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Regulators have taken over First Republic Bank, and the US-based crisis-hit lender will be acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co after rescue efforts failed to undo the damage from wrong-way investments and depositor runs that have roiled regional lenders, according to a Bloomberg report.

JPMorgan will “assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets" of First Republic, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said in a statement.

“The DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic Bank. The FDIC has accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets of First Republic Bank," the department said.

Advertisement

As of April 13, 2023, First Republic Bank, based in San Francisco, had total assets of approximately $229.1 billion and total deposits of about $103.9 billion. Its deposits are federally insured by the FDIC subject to applicable limits.

“The DFPI took action pursuant to California Financial Code section 592, subdivisions (b) and (c), specifically “conducting its business in an unsafe or unsound manner" and being in a “condition that … is unsafe or unsound" to transact banking business," according to the statement.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 14:02 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 14:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures