Trends :SensexIndia GDP Q4Bank Holidays JuneGold Price IndiaBank FD Rate
Home » Business » GDP Data: Centre's Fiscal Deficit For 2022-23 At 6.4 Pc

GDP Data: Centre's Fiscal Deficit For 2022-23 At 6.4 Pc

In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1, the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 was pegged at 5.9 per cent of the GDP.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.
The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.

The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 worked out to be 6.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as it was projected by the finance ministry in the revised budget estimates, according to government data released on Wednesday. Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in absolute term was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional).

At Rs 17.33 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 amounts to 6.4 percent of the GDP. However, in absolute terms, it is lower than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore by Rs 22,188 crore.

India Q4 GDP LIVE Updates

The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit. CGA further said the revenue deficit worked out to be 3.9 per cent of GDP, while the effective revenue deficit was 2.8 per cent of GDP.

In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on February 1, the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 was pegged at 5.9 per cent of the GDP.

(With PTI inputs)

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    first published: May 31, 2023, 16:35 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 16:44 IST
    Read More