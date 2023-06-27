For IT Employees, Money No Longer A Priority; Want Non-toxic Work Culture, Says Report

For years, it has been widely perceived that tech companies offer very high packages in exchange for very hectic work schedules. IT employees are generally quite highly paid but are very heavily burdened, often having to work long beyond working hours and sometimes in a toxic work environment. However, still, employees prefer to remain in these companies for the high pay scale. However, recently, there has been a change in trend. IT professionals are no longer looking for money when joining a company but instead want a better work-life balance.

A toxicity-free work culture, career growth scope and the ability to have ample time for one’s personal life have been the motivating factors for employees in recent times instead of money.

Advertisement

Employees have been posting on the tech career community Blind about the same. An employee of Meta, the parent company of Facebook wrote on Blind, “I would like to earn less money and be more happy." A Salesforce employee said that he was ready to give up money in exchange for non-toxicity.