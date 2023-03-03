International Women’s Day is just around the corner and for us in India, the celebrations are double as March 8 this year also coincides with one of the biggest festivals of the country, Holi. In a world that is rampant with sexism and gender discrimination, it is almost impossible to compensate for it in one single day, but women in Rajasthan have received a gift. About 3.5 crore of the women population in the state can travel free of cost on buses on March 8.

They will not have to pay a single penny for the ticket. This exemption will apply to buses operated by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. According to directives of the road administration, Rajasthan Roadways’ regular and express buses will be free for women throughout the state.

The facility of free travel will be available from midnight on March 7 and will be available on tickets generated till March 8 at 11.59 pm. The benefit of the facility of free travel will be available only within the limits of the state of Rajasthan. If a woman goes from Rajasthan to Delhi, Agra, Mathura or cities of other states, then she will not have to pay the fare up to the state limits. The fare ahead of that will be charged to the woman. This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government. It is anticipated that there will be a larger crowd on the buses on March 8.

This is because the Dhulandi celebration is on March 7 and many people will travel from their homes to work in other towns the next day. This will result in a larger passenger crowd on March 8 than on other days. Almost 8 lakh women are expected to travel throughout the entire state, according to the Roadways Administration.

The Rajasthani administration of Ashok Gehlot had said in its budget that women would receive a 50% discount on the cost of regular highway buses. The government has now announced that women will begin receiving this exemption’s benefits on April 1. According to information from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), women would only be required to pay for the base ticket in buses beginning on April 1.

