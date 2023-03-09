We have all had our reality vs expectations experience after we started working. Forget vacation, the daily hectic schedule of home to office to home also sometimes makes us miss working from home. However, if you’re someone looking for opportunities abroad, we have found countries that offer exciting incentives or privileges to their employees. Read further to know more.

Yes, you can receive holidays if you are a full-time employee in Belgium. In Belgium, if you are leaving your job to travel, it’s your right! Career breaks enable workers to take time off, possibly even for an entire year. The best part is that the employee will not only be paid in full while taking a professional break but also receive word from the employer that they will be hired back. It seems too good to be true, isn’t it? But it is real.

Austria has what is arguably the best labour law in history. Every employee is entitled to a paid annual vacation of up to 30 working days after six months of service. The icing on the cake is that this privilege is only available to those with less than 25 years of employment. And the amount of vacation days rises to 36 for those with more years of work experience.

UAE (United Arab Emirates) has taken the initiative to enact a “reading break" law to advance labour-friendly legislation. This enables workers to catch up on their reading for a few hours while at work. Not only do readers enjoy books, but can also be more productive in their professional life.

Ever noticed yourself dozing off at work? If the answer is yes, you are aware of the repercussions. However, if you had been in Japan, you would have felt inspired. Inemuri, which means “to be asleep while present," is a word they invented for it. And in Japan, sleeping at work is a very common occurrence. In other areas of the world, taking a nap while at work is seen as inefficient, but the Japanese view it as a sign of diligence. The only requirement for inemuri is that the subject must maintain an upright position while nodding off.

