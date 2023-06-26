From Prakash Raj To Ashish Vidyarti, A Look At The Highest-paid Villains

Villains are as important as the main leads of a film; in fact, it’s incomplete without an antagonist. Actors, who have played many negative characters in both South and Bollywood films, have earned immense fame and a lot of money. Many actors are far ahead of each other in terms of earning not only from movies but also from web series. So today let us take a look at the top villains’ net worth, like Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Rishi, Rana Daggubati, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

1. According to reports, Prakash Raj, who has played villains in both Bollywood and South films, has an estimated net worth of around 6 million (Rs 36 crore). His main source of income is film. It is said that he charges 2.50 crore for a film. In addition, Prakash Raj also makes money by producing movies, television shows, and stage shows. He owns his own production company, Duet Movies. He also has houses in Mumbai and Chennai, as well as a farmhouse. Apart from this, he also has a luxury car collection.

2. Ashutosh Rana, who started his career with the role of a villain in the film Dushman, is also known for many versatile roles in films. Ashutosh Rana’s estimated assets are 7 million, i.e. Rs 55 crore. The main sources of earnings for Ashutosh Rana are brand endorsements and films. Ashutosh Rana owns a house in Gadarwara, MP, which is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore. He also owns some luxury cars, which include brands like the Mitsubishi Pajero, and the BMW X1.

3. Mukesh Rishi, who has played villain in many Bollywood films, has an estimated net worth of 1-5 million, i.e. Rs 41 crore. Films are the main source of his income.