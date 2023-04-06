From Rickshaw To Multi Crore Startup: How This Bihar Man Is Living The New India Dream

Life is full of obstacles, challenges, and failures, and those who persevere through difficult times, learn from their mistakes, and keep pushing forward are the ones who ultimately succeed. It takes a lot of determination, grit, and resilience to never give up, but the rewards can be immense. And a bright example of such grit is the story of Dilkhush Kumar, a former rickshaw puller from Bihar, who now runs a successful startup. Kumar founded a start-up called RodBez that connects customers with taxi drivers for outstation travel of more than 50 km.

RodBez aims to connect every village in Bihar with a taxi. The platform claims to have already expanded its services from Patna to every village of the state in the first phase, with the second phase planned to connect city to city. The start-up pays around Rs 55,000 to 60,000 per month to its drivers, which is a significant remuneration considering their lives and circumstances.

Advertisement

Dilkhush Kumar, who started off as a rickshaw puller and a vegetable vendor, today provides employment to just taxi drivers but many graduates from the prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The entrepreneur’s vision of connecting every village in Bihar with a taxi has attracted graduates from prestigious institutions, who are supporting his startup.

Despite facing rejection during a job interview for being considered uneducated, Dilkhush never gave up on his dream and learnt to drive from his father, a bus driver, to earn money. He started RodBez with just a second-hand Tata Nano, but his team was able to raise funds worth Rs 4 crore within 6-7 months of its launch.

At a place where government jobs are considered to be the only stable option to success, Dilkhush defied every stereotype with his choices and resilience.

Dilkhush’s story exemplifies the power of determination and hard work to achieve success. Despite facing numerous challenges he succeeded in building a company worth crores.

Advertisement

His story is a source of inspiration to many and reinforces the belief that with determination and hard work, anyone can achieve success.

Read all the Latest Business News here