Stock market investments are always risky. Similar to gambling, a lot of stocks are high-risk high reward in nature, but one can crack it if they have enough knowledge about how to invest and when is the right time to invest. There are many companies whose stocks have grown exponentially in the past 10-15 years. One such stock is Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. The Gujarat-based synthetic manufacturing company has given amazing returns to its investors in the past 15 years. People who have stuck to the company for the past decade are now rich.

The shares of the companies started from as low as Rs 0.89 in March 2008 and now, 15 years later they have crossed the Rs 1,100 mark. The closing rate of the stock today was Rs 1,225.10 which is more than a 1.25 lakh per cent jump. In the year 2013, it reached Rs 3.68 in March. The products of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives come under the brand name EURO 7000.

Advertisement

In the last five years, the stock price has grown from Rs 22.55 to Rs 1,225.10. Those who had invested Rs 1 lakh in the company in 2008, today have more than Rs 11 crore. Investors are hopeful that this stock will further go up in price in the coming days. The company has recently issued bonus shares to the investors in the ratio of 2:1. It is because of bonus shares that investors have got such huge returns.

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives saw a reported growth of 57.58 per cent in gross sales in the first nine months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. Moreover, the net profit grew by 133.86 per cent to Rs 30.04 crore during the same period. As of December 2022, the promoters held 50.82 per cent and the public held 49.18 per cent of the company. The company has been maintaining a return on equity (ROI) and return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 50 per cent and 70 per cent since FY20.

Advertisement

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd might have seen a lot of ups and downs in between but the company surely emerged as a winner at the end of 15 years.

Read all the Latest Business News here