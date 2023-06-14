From Rs 30 Per Day To Rs 17,000 Crore Empire, The Story Of Trident Group's Rajinder Gupta

Behind every successful man or woman, there are lots of trials and tribulations. This is the story of one such man who defied all odds, overcame hardships and became one of the most successful men in this country. Rajinder Gupta, the former Chairman of the Trident Group, is the man in question.

Born on January 2, 1959, in Bhatinda, the son of a small-time cotton trader in Punjab, Rajinder Gupta has one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches tales. He had to drop out of class 9 at the young age of 14. He then had to take up odd jobs like making cement pipes and candles, earning a meagre Rs 30 a day.

But as they say no pain, no gain. Ranjeet decided to invest in his business, starting a fertiliser company, Abhishek Industries, in 1985 with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore. He then started the Trident group on April 18, 1990, when he incorporated his company with the State of Punjab. And then in 1991, with the help of his friends from the Government, he established a spinning mill as a joint venture.