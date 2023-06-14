Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
From Rs 7 To Rs 326 In 3 Years, Authum Investment & Infrastructure's Growth Story

The company stock has grown by a phenomenal 118 % just in the past year.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST

Delhi, India

The share has generated a staggering return, becoming a multi-bagger.

Stock market investors make significant returns usually over a long time. Even in the near term, several market stocks are producing positive returns. Authum Investments & Infrastructure Limited is one such stock. Investors have reaped significant returns by holding shares of Authum Investments. The company’s shares have increased by 50 % just in the last month. Its rise over the previous year was 118 %. It has generated a staggering return of 4350 % during the last three years.

On June 12, 2023, at the Bombay Stock Exchange, this multi-bagger stock ended at Rs 326, up from 7.32 rupees on June 12, 2020. Three years ago, if someone invested Rs 1 lakh in this share, today, the same stock would be worth Rs 44.53 lakh. In contrast, throughout this time the Sensex has increased by 85.68 %.

    • The NBFCS (Nonbank financial companies) stock has increased by 2.52 % during the current BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) session to hit Rs 329, a new 52-week high. The Authum Investment shares started trading at Rs 318.50 as opposed to yesterday’s BSE closing price of 320.90 rupees. The stock eventually dropped by 1.59 %, closing at Rs 326.

    The Authum Investment stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 74.7 indicates that it is now trading in the overbought region. With a beta of 1.6, the stock has experienced greater volatility in the recent past. The 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages of the Authum Investment stock are trading above them.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST
