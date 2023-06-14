From Rs 7 To Rs 326 In 3 Years, Authum Investment & Infrastructure's Growth Story

Stock market investors make significant returns usually over a long time. Even in the near term, several market stocks are producing positive returns. Authum Investments & Infrastructure Limited is one such stock. Investors have reaped significant returns by holding shares of Authum Investments. The company’s shares have increased by 50 % just in the last month. Its rise over the previous year was 118 %. It has generated a staggering return of 4350 % during the last three years.

On June 12, 2023, at the Bombay Stock Exchange, this multi-bagger stock ended at Rs 326, up from 7.32 rupees on June 12, 2020. Three years ago, if someone invested Rs 1 lakh in this share, today, the same stock would be worth Rs 44.53 lakh. In contrast, throughout this time the Sensex has increased by 85.68 %.