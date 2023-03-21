Home » Business » From Salil Parekh To Rajesh Gopinathan, Six Highest-Paid CEOs In India

From Salil Parekh To Rajesh Gopinathan, Six Highest-Paid CEOs In India

Their hard work and determination have taken the company to new heights.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:47 IST

New Delhi, India

All about the salary of the highest-paid CEOs of India.
All about the salary of the highest-paid CEOs of India.

Running a big multinational is not a walk in the park. What does it take to become a successful entrepreneur or CEO of a top company? Their hard work and determination have taken the company to new heights. They might be in different sectors — IT, Manufacturing, food and beverages or automobile — but their sheer hard work has made them the highest-paid executives in India. To understand the same, we decided to have a look at all the factors of the highest-paid CEOs in India.

Salil Parekh

Last year, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay was increased by 43 per cent and touched Rs 71 crore in FY 2021-22. According to a report by Infosys, Salil was rewarded with a significant pay raise as a result of the company’s industry-leading growth in recent years. His present term in the IT Company would last for five years ending in March 2027.

C Vijayakumar

RELATED NEWS

HCL Technologies CEO, C Vijayakumar joined the company in 1994. He is among the highest-paid CEO in India with a remuneration of Rs 130 crore. According to the annual report, he earned Rs 131.08 crore in 2022. He is also currently a board member of the US-India Business Council.

CP Gurnani

CP Gurnani is the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra. He received a remuneration of Rs 63.4 crore during FY21-22 which includes salary, stock compensation benefits and post-employment benefits for the one-year period.

Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta is the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). He earned a remuneration of Rs 22 crore in the previous year, which included a base salary of Rs 3.7 crore, allowances, a bonus, perquisites and long-term incentives.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan was appointed as the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services in 2017 after N Chandrasekaran was elevated to the role of Tata Sons Chairman. According to the company’s financial report for FY 2021-22, he received Rs 25.75 crore. This included a base salary which is Rs 1.51 crore, benefits, perquisites and allowance along with the commission.

SN Subrahmanyan

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) India received a salary of Rs 61.27 crore in the financial year of 2022. It was a nearly 115 per cent hike over FY 2021.

first published: March 21, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 12:47 IST
