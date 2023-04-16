From PF Settlement, Pension To Nomination: 5 Types Of Provident Fund Forms

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a statutory body that manages the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and other schemes related to the welfare of an employee. EPF is a savings scheme that helps an employee accumulate a corpus for their retirement. Apart from this, EPFO has introduced several other forms that cater to the different needs of the employees.

It is important for a working individual to be aware of these forms and their usage to ensure timely processing of their EPF-related transactions. Employees must visit the official EPFO website or seek help from their employer for further information on the types of provident fund forms.

We have listed down a few types of EPFO forms that employees must have information about:

Advertisement

-Form 19: This form is used to withdraw the EPF balance after leaving the job. The employee can fill out this form and submit it to the employer for further processing. The form requires the employee’s personal and employment details, such as name, address, PF account number, date of joining and leaving the job. The employer is required to attest the form and submit it to the EPFO office for final settlement of the EPF balance. The EPF balance includes the employee’s contribution, employer’s contribution, and the interest earned on it.

Also Read: EPFO E-Nomination Process; Step-By-Step Guide To Add Details

-Form 10C: It is used to withdraw the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) balance. For the unversed, the EPS is a pension scheme that is linked to the EPF account. The employee is required to fill this form and submit it to the employer for further processing. Along with personal details, the form requires scanned documents like- copy of blank or cancelled cheque, date of birth (DoB) certificates of children of member, if applying for scheme certificate, death certificate, in case of death of the member among others. The employer is required to attest the form and submit it to the EPFO office for settlement of the EPS balance.

-Form 31: People can use Form 31 to withdraw their EPF funds partially or in full but only under certain circumstances such as medical emergencies, house renovation, or marriage. Employees can apply for this premature withdrawal from their respective EPF account both online and offline. Once the process is down, people will have to wait for a few days for their employer to approve this request and then find the fund credited to their bank account.

Advertisement

-Form 13: This form is used to transfer the EPF balance from the previous employer to the current employer. The employee is required to fill this form and submit it to the previous employer for further processing. The form requires details such as name, address, EPF Code and the account number allotted to the new employee, Details of the payee, PF account number, and the details of the new employer. The previous employer is required to attest the form and submit it to the EPFO office for the transfer of the EPF balance.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here