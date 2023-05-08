Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesIncome TaxGold Price In IndiaGovt Scheme Interest Rates
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Business » FSDC Meeting: Special Drive Highlighted To Help People Get Unclaimed Bank Deposits, Check Details Here

    FSDC Meeting: Special Drive Highlighted To Help People Get Unclaimed Bank Deposits, Check Details Here

    About Rs 35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to the Reserve Bank by public sector banks.

    Advertisement

    Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:53 IST

    New Delhi, India

    The 27th meeting of the FSDC was attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Representative image)
    The 27th meeting of the FSDC was attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Representative image)

    High-powered Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday underlined the need of launching a drive to help people get their unclaimed deposits in banks and other financial institutions.

    Briefing reporters about the discussions in the meeting, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth also said there is no spillover effect of the failure of American banks on the Indian financial system, which is “well protected".

    The 27th meeting of the FSDC was attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    Advertisement

    The secretary also said there was a view that the government should expedite the required legislative changes to give effect to the proposals announced in the Union Budget.

    On the unclaimed deposits matter, Seth said the FSDC was of the view that a drive should be undertaken to ensure people get their unclaimed deposits lying with financial institutions.

    About Rs 35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to the Reserve Bank by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits, which have not been operated for 10 years or more.

    These unclaimed deposits belong to 10.24 crore accounts transferred to the RBI as of the end of February 2023.

    Last month, the Reserve Bank Governor said that a centralised portal would be ready in three to four months wherein depositors and beneficiaries can access details of unclaimed deposits across various banks.

    Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 08, 2023, 18:53 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 18:53 IST
    Read More