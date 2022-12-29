Fuel Price Update: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your Cities on December 29

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have been stationary for close to half a year. In keeping with that trend, the cost of these two primary automotive fuels in the country remained unchanged for yet another day on December 29. The price of the fuels in the major cities was the same as has been recorded every day from May 21 onwards. May 21 was when the government last slashed excise duty on diesel by Rs 6 and petrol by Rs 8, resulting in a price drop. The trend is expected to continue further, till such time that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) of the country do not recover the losses incurred in the past couple of quarters.

Petrol prices in several Indian metropolitan cities continue to retail at over Rs 100. The only metropolitan city in India where the cost of this fuel did not soar above Rs 100 was Delhi, where the price of petrol traded at Rs 96.72 per litre. On the other hand, the cost of petrol was the highest in Mumbai, where it stood at Rs 106.31. The price in Kolkata was also close to this amount. The cost of petrol here was Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre cost of petrol retailed at Rs 102.63.

Advertisement

The cost of diesel was comparatively cheaper in the country. While the fuel was priced at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, it was priced at Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of diesel was being sold at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on December 29 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Advertisement

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

[7:22 pm, 24/12/2022] Shreya Mundhra: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Advertisement

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

In the energy crisis following the Russo-Ukraine war, India responded by diversifying countries from whom it bought crude oil. The country is also seeking to move to blend greater proportions of ethanol in petrol to ensure better energy security.

Read all the Latest Business News here