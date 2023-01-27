Fuel Prices On January 27: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

The price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in the major cities of India on Friday, January 27. While the international market has seen highs and lows in oil prices per barrel, the cost of fuel has remained steady for eight months now in India. The last time Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced a change in the prices was on May 21, when the excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.

Currently, in prominent cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices have surpassed the Rs 100 mark. A litre of petrol retailed at Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, while the cost of diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel costs Rs 92.76 for every litre. In Chennai, the cost of petrol and diesel is Rs 102.74 and Rs 94.33, respectively. The only metropolitan city in India where the cost of petrol was not above the Rs 100 threshold was Delhi where the fuel price was Rs 96.72 per litre.

Advertisement

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Friday, January 27:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

On Sunday, union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Sing Puri instructed OMCs to lower the retail fuel prices. The statement came in the aftermath of rising prices of crude oil in the world market decline. The daily price changes made by public sectors oil marketing firms like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd take into consideration foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here