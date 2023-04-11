Fuel Prices Over Rs 100 In Major Indian Cities; Check Latest Rates On April 11

The price of petrol and diesel remained steady in India on April 11. The last nationwide change in the fuel rates was on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol. The excise duty on diesel was slashed by Rs 6 per litre and on petrol by Rs 8 per litre.

The stagnancy in oil rates continues as global oil prices edged higher. OPEC+ announced cuts in supply in a bid to protect the market against potential interest rate hikes in the future. Investors are waiting for a slew of reports on inflation, oil demand and supply later this week. These reports could give a better sense of the direction the fuel market is supposed to take.

Coming back to fuel rates in India, the prices of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 am daily. Fuel prices are also impacted by freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), local taxes and other charges, which lead to the rate varying from city to city.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre. On the other hand, diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre.

One litre of petrol in Kolkata is valued at Rs 106.03, while diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel costs Rs Rs 94.24 per litre.

Take a look at the fuel prices in major Indian cities today:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.55 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.30 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 97.08 per litre

Diesel: Rs 88.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 109.53 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.34 per litre

