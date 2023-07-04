Germany To US, Countries That Offer Good Working Conditions With High Salaries

Exploring the diversity of cultures across the globe reveals fascinating insights into how different countries approach work and create environments conducive to organisational success. These cultural variations not only shape the policies and working styles within each nation but also play a crucial role in maintaining and revitalising the viability of organisations worldwide. Understanding the intricacies of workplace norms in various countries becomes essential as it uncovers opportunities for individuals seeking favourable working hours, high salaries, and additional employee benefits. Let’s have a look at the countries that provide better working conditions along with high salaries.

Germany

Advertisement

Germany can be a considerate option for a job, as companies in Germany offer various benefits with a high salary that is workable for any person who wants to do his dream job. In Germany, companies usually work five days a week from Monday to Friday, and they are only supposed to work 3.5 hours daily, which means an employee is expected to work 910 hours a year. They are even entitled to sick leave and maternity leave, and they also have access to a few plans like pension plans, health insurance, and unemployment. The average salary of people here is 4121.00 EUR/month.

Brazil

Companies in Brazil are growing rapidly with their employee-friendly policies and initiatives, which are helping to achieve a healthy balance between personal and professional lives. The company usually runs on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and they work 4 hours a day, which means they work approximately 1040 hours a year. They also enjoy benefits like paid vacation, sick leave, and bonuses, depending on the policies of their respective companies. In a month, people earn nearly 8,560 BRL.

Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Employees in Saudi Arabia work for 1040 hours a year, which means they work for 4 hours a day. Apart from this, companies work from Sunday to Thursday, as Friday and Saturday are official days off. They even offer policies like health insurance, paid leave, and sick leave. The average annual salary is SR 9,883.

United States

Working hours in the US are between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and companies run from Monday to Friday. The average working hour in America in a year is 2080. They have a flexible working structure, and companies are constantly working to provide favourable conditions for employees for smooth working. The average salary provided to employees in America is $984.