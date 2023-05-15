Trends :Stocks To WatchEPFPetrol, Diesel PricesReal Estate7th Pay Commission
Go First Insolvency: NCLAT To Pass Order Soon, Check Latest Update

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will pass its order on May 22 on petitions filed by three aircraft lessors against Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The bench also asked the parties to submit additional documents, if any, in the next 48 hours.

The appellate tribunal was hearing a batch of petitions filed by SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings.

All three lessors have leased out around 21 aircraft to Go First.

So far this month, several lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of Go First’s 45 planes.

Last week the Delhi-based principal bench of the NCLT appointed an interim resolution professional to look after the affairs of Go First and also suspended its board as part of the insolvency resolution process.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

