Go First Likely To Resume Charter Flights From Thursday, Scheduled Flights Next Week

Go First is likely to start its charter flights on Thursday, July 27, and the scheduled flights are expected to be started next week, according to sources close to the development.

Go First has secured funding from several banks and once the funding is released to the airline, most probably next week, the scheduled flights will be resumed, the sources told news18.com. “Go First is starting some of its charter flights from tomorrow (Thursday)," they said.

Go First has said it has conducted test flights conducted. “Signing the skies again with G8 after a long hopeful wait. We are so happy to tell you that our test runs were successful. A sign that we’ll be back on the runway soon. #GetSetForGoFirst," the crisis-hit airline said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Go First has applied to airport operators for restoration of its slots to restart operations. The airline ceased operations in May and the slots were allocated to other airlines on an ad hoc basis.

According to Go First’s website, “The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly."

On Monday, Go First informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) it is settling its dispute with logistics company Delhivery. The Resolution Professional of the air carrier, which is currently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) told the NCLT, a settlement is being tried.

Advertisement

The NCLT had on June 8 issued notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Go First over the plea filed by the supply chain company.