Gold Prices Rise In India On May 4; Know New Rates In Delhi, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold Price In India: On May 04, the gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. At around 10.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,180 (yesterday Rs 61,640). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 57,000 (yesterday it was Rs 56,500. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 77,100 (yesterday Rs 76,800) per kilo.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on June 05, 2023 were trading at Rs 61,451 (yesterday Rs 60,730). On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 77,513 (yesterday Rs 76,100).

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, 22 carat gold was Rs 57,500/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 62,730 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

Advertisement

On the other hand, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 57,050 (22 carat). Rs 62,230 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on May 04, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams). Check May 3 rates

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 57,150 62,330 Mumbai 57,000 62,180 Kolkata 57,000 62,180 Lucknow 57,150 62,330 Bengaluru 57,050 62,230 Jaipur 57,150 62,330 Patna 57,050 62,230 Bhubaneshwar 57,000 62,180 Hyderabad 57,000 62,180

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. The price of gold in India is typically quoted in rupees per gram or per 10 grams, and can vary based on the purity of the gold, with 24 karat gold being the purest form.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here