Gold Prices Rise In India On May 3; Know New Rates In Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold Price In India: On May 03, the gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. At around 11.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,640 (yesterday Rs 60,760). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 56,500 (yesterday it was Rs 55,700. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 76,800 (yesterday Rs 76,100) per kilo.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on June 05, 2023 were trading at Rs 60,730. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 76,100.

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, 22 carat gold was Rs 57,060/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 62,240 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

Advertisement

On the other hand, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,550 (22 carat). Rs 60,690 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on May 03, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 56,650 61,790 Mumbai 56,500 61,640 Kolkata 56,500 61,640 Lucknow 56,650 61,790 Bengaluru 56,550 61,690 Jaipur 56,650 61,790 Patna 56,550 61,690 Bhubaneshwar 56,500 61,640 Hyderabad 56,500 61,640

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. The price of gold in India is typically quoted in rupees per gram or per 10 grams, and can vary based on the purity of the gold, with 24 karat gold being the purest form.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here