Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Gold Rates Rise Today In India; Know 22 Carat Latest Price In Your City On June 6

Gold Rates Rise Today In India; Know 22 Carat Latest Price In Your City On June 6

Gold price today in India: 22 carat gold was Rs 55,700/10 grams in Chennai.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 16:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Check gold price in India on June 6
Check gold price in India on June 6

Gold Price In India On June 6: Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities, but saw a rising trend today. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,650 (yesterday Rs 60,330). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,600 (yesterday Rs 55,300). On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 73,500 per kilo. Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Retail Gold Price On June 6

Advertisement

22 carat gold was Rs 56,000/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 61,100 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,650 (22 carat). Rs 60,700 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on June 6, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams) 

City22 Carat Gold Price24 Carat Gold Price
Delhi55,75060,800
Mumbai55,60060,650
Kolkata55,60060,650
Lucknow55,75060,800
Bengaluru55,65060,700
Jaipur55,75060,800
Patna55,65060,700
Bhubaneshwar55,60060,650
Hyderabad55,60060,650

On June 6, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023 were trading at Rs, 60,005. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 72,185.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Meanwhile, according a recent govt data, India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties.

Advertisement

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22.

Silver imports, however, rose 6.12 per cent to USD 5.29 billion during the last fiscal.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Gems and jewellery exports declined by 3 per cent to about USD 38 billion during 2022-23.

    Last year, the Centre hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD).

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 09:44 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 16:26 IST
    Read More