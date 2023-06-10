Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Gold Prices Fall Amid Weak Global Trends: Check Latest 22 Carat Gold Rates In India On June 10

Gold Prices In India On June 10: The price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 55,750 per 10 gram, silver at Rs 74,500 per kilo

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 09:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Check 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices on June 10. (Reuters File Photo)
Gold Prices In India On June 10: Gold prices in India on Saturday witnessed a downward trend amid a weak global bullion market. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was down at Rs 60,800 (Rs 60,830 yesterday). The same quantity of 22-carat variety now costs Rs 55,750. On the other hand, silver remained stable at Rs 74,500 per kilo (yesterday Rs 74,500). Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

In Bengaluru, prices for 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 60,700 and Rs 55,650 per 10 grams. In Chennai, 24-carat gold was Rs 61,100 and 22-carat gold was Rs 56,000. In Hyderabad, gold of 24 carats was priced at Rs 60,650 and 22 carats was priced at Rs 55,600. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,650 and 22-carat at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams.

These gold prices do not include goods and services tax, TCS and other levies, and are indicative.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023, closed at Rs 59,840 per 10 grams on Friday. On the other hand, silver, maturing on July 5, was also slightly down at Rs 73,825.

    • Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

    Globally, gold was trading at about $1,193.71 an ounce, which is 0.64 per cent down from the previous close.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 09:38 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 09:38 IST
