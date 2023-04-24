Gold Prices In India On April 24; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold Price In India: On April 24, the gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. At around 12 noon, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,710. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,650. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 76,400 per kilo.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on June 05, 2023 were trading at Rs 59,850 (+0.01). On the other hand, Silver, maturing on May 05, was at Rs 74,425 (-0.31%).

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, 22 carat gold was Rs 56,150/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu capital city has Rs 61,250 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

On the other hand, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,700 (22 carat). Rs 60,760 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on April 24;

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold price Delhi 55,750 60,860 Mumbai 55,650 60,710 Kolkata 55,650 60,710 Lucknow 55,750 60,860 Patna 55,700 60,760 Hyderabad 55,650 60,710 Bhubaneswar 55,650 60,710 Bengaluru 55,700 60,760 Noida 55,750 60,860

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. The price of gold in India is typically quoted in rupees per gram or per 10 grams, and can vary based on the purity of the gold, with 24 karat gold being the purest form.

