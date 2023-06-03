Gold Prices In India Remain Above Rs 60,000: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price In India On June 3: Gold prices in India on Saturday also remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,250 per 10 grams. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 56,150. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 73,400 per kilo. Gold is considered an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

In Bengaluru, prices for 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 61,150 and Rs 56,050 per 10 grams. In Chennai, 24-carat gold was Rs 52,285 and 22-carat gold was Rs 47,927. In Hyderabad, gold of 24 carats was priced at Rs 61,100 and 22 carats was priced at Rs 56,000. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 61,100 and 22-carat at Rs 56,000 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

On Friday, gold price jumped Rs 350 to Rs 60,600 per 10 gram in the national capital amid a rally in precious metals prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,250 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also zoomed Rs 650 to Rs 73,550 per kg.

Meanwhile, according to a recent govt data, India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22.