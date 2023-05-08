Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesIncome TaxGold Price In IndiaGovt Scheme Interest Rates
    • Home » Business » Gold Prices Rebound as Investors Await Inflation Data, Fed Rate Cut Speculations

    Gold Prices Rebound as Investors Await Inflation Data, Fed Rate Cut Speculations

    Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,028.42 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% to $2,036.30

    Published By: Rohit

    Reuters

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 23:43 IST

    New York, US

    Markets saw a 88% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June, and a 33% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. (Representative image/AP)
    Markets saw a 88% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June, and a 33% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. (Representative image/AP)

    Gold rose on Monday, regaining some ground after a retreat in the previous session and ahead of inflation data this week that could provide clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

    Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,028.42 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% to $2,036.30.

    “Markets are really just discounting the aftermath of last Friday’s payrolls report," Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said, referring to a selloff that has left prices about 2% below near record levels reached last week before the data.

    It showed U.S. job growth accelerated in April, pointing to persistent labor market strength.

    Ghali added, however, the prospect of recession was likely to make markets price in future Fed rate cuts, which should lead "discretionary traders to deploy their capital in gold". Non-yielding gold has greater appeal to investors when interest rates fall and reduce competition from other assets.

    Markets saw a 88% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June, and a 33% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

    Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was getting “vibes" a credit squeeze is beginning.

    Later on Monday, the Fed’s loan officer survey might show whether and how hard banks are tightening up on credit after three U.S. lenders failed over recent weeks.

    “If the woes among regional banks are thrust back into the spotlight, that could trigger another leg up for this safe-haven asset," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

    Along with the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) due on Wednesday, traders are also monitoring any developments surrounding the debt ceiling.

    Spot silver fell 0.1% to $25.63 per ounce, platinum rose 1.9% to $1,078.84, while palladium jumped almost 5% to $1,563.95.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

